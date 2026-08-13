Gerry Cardinale has just arrived at Milanello by helicopter. The RedBird chief has reached the Carnago training ground, as reported in recent days, to meet the squad and the manager.
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Milan, Cardinale at Milanello by helicopter: now the transfer summit with Amorim
The time for choices
Amorim had said today would bring the big calls: there will be a definitive decision on who can stay and who instead will have to leave AC Milan, as well as an assessment of the incoming transfer business, which, after the arrivals of Ramos and Gila, then stalled for a long spell and now must get moving again in the final two weeks of August to give AC Milan a definitive shape.
Outgoing and incoming
The Portuguese manager made that clear at his unveiling press conference: before making any decision, he first needed to assess the players at his disposal in person. Amorim will set out his ideas and decisions to the management team, though the final word will always rest with Gerry Cardinale.
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