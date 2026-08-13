The Portuguese manager has now had a month to work closely with most of the squad, between Milanello and the tour, and he has reached his conclusions. He has made it clear to the Milan owner and the directors, Almstadt first and foremost, which players he believes are not suited to his footballing ideas.





Among the best-known names are Odogu, Tomori and Fofana, all out of the project and free to find another solution. More surprisingly, Christopher Nkunku has also been named, with the forward now on the market just a year after arriving at AC Milan for €37 million. He is now on the shortlist of those set to leave. Work is already under way to find the best solution for a transfer for these players, so much so that they are not training and will not train with their team-mates and will not be called up for the friendly against Manchester United on Ferragosto. Other players could also leave, including Filippo Terracciano, Estupinan and Santi Gimenez.