Gerry Cardinale lands at Milanello by helicopter to decide AC Milan's fate. The RedBird chief, as reported in recent days, arrived at the Carnago training ground to meet the squad and the manager.
Translated by
Milan, Cardinale-Amorim meeting: here is the list of surplus players, surprisingly Nkunku is there too. Cardinale guarantees funds for signings
The time for choices
Amorim said today would bring decisions, and it has: a definitive call has arrived on who can stay and who instead will have to leave AC Milan, along with an assessment of incoming business, which, after the arrivals of Ramos and Gila, hit a long pause and must now restart in the final two weeks of August to give AC Milan their definitive shape.
Outgoing and incoming
The Portuguese manager said as much at his unveiling press conference: before making any decision, he first wanted to assess the players at his disposal for himself. Amorim has now laid out his ideas and decisions to the management team, with Gerry Cardinale retaining the final say.
The list of surplus players
The Portuguese manager has now had a month to work closely with most of the squad, between Milanello and the tour, and he has reached his conclusions. He has made it clear to the Milan owner and the directors, Almstadt first and foremost, which players he believes are not suited to his footballing ideas.
Among the best-known names are Odogu, Tomori and Fofana, all out of the project and free to find another solution. More surprisingly, Christopher Nkunku has also been named, with the forward now on the market just a year after arriving at AC Milan for €37 million. He is now on the shortlist of those set to leave. Work is already under way to find the best solution for a transfer for these players, so much so that they are not training and will not train with their team-mates and will not be called up for the friendly against Manchester United on Ferragosto. Other players could also leave, including Filippo Terracciano, Estupinan and Santi Gimenez.
Incoming
On signings, Amorim has been given guarantees that Cardinale will buy the players requested by the manager regardless of how and when those who are outside the project are sold. Milan's transfer team are working on both arrivals and departures.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting