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Milan, Australian smiles for Leao: the Portuguese forward heading towards saying ‘no’ to Fenerbahce, what changes on the transfer market

AC Milan

Sky’s pictures show a calm and smiling Leao under Amorim’s orders: has the Portuguese changed his mind?

Right now, the only certainty is that the mood has changed. Leao is no longer the restless player of late May who wanted to leave AC Milan at all costs. The feeling now is that he is rethinking a future away from Milan. Yesterday, in Perth, he posted a training photo and used part of the song "22 Meu Vulgo" as the background: "Remembering the way you make me feel, if the love we had was real, then why would you go and leave? I thought about stopping. I fell and got back up. I’m fighting to stay focused. I admit it, I do not like to fail". 

According to today’s report by Sky, the Portuguese forward laughed and joked with his team-mates while carrying out the exercises, with a big smile on his face.

  • Good understanding

    Leao seems to have built a good rapport with Amorim and his staff, Leao likes his attacking football and the methods used in training. Those are early signs and they do not tell the full story, but they open the door to a new possibility: Leao has a contract that runs until 2028 and right now the chances of him staying are higher than those of a sale.

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  • Towards the no

    With a month left in the transfer window, AC Milan are still focused on selling Leao, but only if certain conditions are met: a valuation of 50 million and a permanent deal. In the past few hours, Leao has sent negative signals to Fenerbahce, who were preparing a second offer for AC Milan. The 'no' now looks definitive while they wait to see what Galatasaray will do. For now, Rafa is training and smiling at AC Milan.

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