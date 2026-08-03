Milan, Australian smiles for Leao: the Portuguese forward heading towards saying ‘no’ to Fenerbahce, what changes on the transfer market

Right now, the only certainty is that the mood has changed. Leao is no longer the restless player of late May who wanted to leave AC Milan at all costs. The feeling now is that he is rethinking a future away from Milan. Yesterday, in Perth, he posted a training photo and used part of the song "22 Meu Vulgo" as the background: "Remembering the way you make me feel, if the love we had was real, then why would you go and leave? I thought about stopping. I fell and got back up. I’m fighting to stay focused. I admit it, I do not like to fail".

According to today’s report by Sky, the Portuguese forward laughed and joked with his team-mates while carrying out the exercises, with a big smile on his face.