France at Zachary Athekame's feet. All the leading French sports newspapers have devoted plenty of space to the Swiss right-back's display in Lyon's 2-1 win over Nice. His assist for Tessman's second goal was a gem. Born in 2004, Athekame has grown exponentially since Paulo Fonseca put his faith in him from the outset. The Portuguese coach could also make his former club, AC Milan, happy: Athekame will return to base more confident and mature, worth at least twice the nearly 10 million Igli Tare had agreed with Swiss club Young Boys for his sale.
Milan, Athekame shows no sign of stopping with Lyon: he is among Ligue 1’s best, and here is what is emerging about the January transfer window
Behind only Hakimi
Lyon fans are mad about this youngster, whose personality and excellent technical ability have stood out from day one. By the numbers, Athekame is establishing himself as Ligue 1's best right-back: in 7 appearances, he has already scored two goals and provided 3 assists. PSG's Hakimi still has the edge in overall quality, but the numbers speak for themselves. Milan are watching, satisfied with the choice they made last summer.
What is emerging about a possible return in January
"Athekame? We're keeping an eye on him, as we are on the other players out on loan. At the start of the season, I saw him more as a Moreira. I don't know whether the situation will change. That's football. He's doing very well under Fonseca, and we'll see what happens in the future." Amorim said on 11 October, explaining his decision to send Athekame to Lyon on a straight loan.
With only Hutchinson to cover Chukwueze on the right, that decision may have been a little hasty, although the Englishman is certainly more attack-minded. Athekame has yet to fully convince Amorim, it seems. Despite the limited number of right-sided wide players, the coach is unlikely to ask for him back in the winter transfer window. Lyon also received firm assurances they could count on the former Young Boys player. In the meantime, he is developing, enjoying himself and entertaining Lyon fans.
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