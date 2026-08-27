Rafael Leao has never been closer to leaving AC Milan. After seven seasons packed with highs and only a few lows, the Portugal international is ready to begin a new chapter in his career. The only question now is whether that comes in Turkey with Galatasaray or in the Premier League with Aston Villa. Unai Emery, a manager who specialises in reviving players in difficulty, has spoken to the 1999-born player several times over the past 24 hours to present Villa's technical project and how he intends to use him.