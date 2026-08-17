Rafa Leao remains at the centre of the transfer market. The Portuguese forward is not on Ruben Amorim's list of departures, unlike fellow attackers Nkunku and Gimenez, but his future at AC Milan is still in doubt. As reported by Sky Sport this week, the former Lille man will meet Gerry Cardinale in person to get a clearer picture. RedBird Capital's chief, whose fund controls AC Milan, requested the face-to-face in a bid to draw a line under the issue around past statements, but above all the present and the future.
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Milan, an Italian club are thinking about Rafael Leao. Galatasaray are not giving up: the latest
Leao is liked in Italy
Leao, who missed the match in Poland against Manchester United with muscle fatigue, still looks set to leave, but AC Milan have no intention of letting him go on the cheap. He will move only under certain conditions. The fee to buy out his registration has dropped since the start of the summer, from €55-60 million to €45 million, but there are no offers on the table at the moment. According to Mattia Moretto, the Portuguese player has received approaches from an Italian club, with the rumours about Fiorentina denied, but for now the forward is closing the door on a move to Serie A. And not only because of the costs.
Galatasaray remain in the race
Galatasaray remain a genuine option for Leao. After Gabriel Martinelli said no, with the player set to leave Arsenal but unwilling to move to Turkey, AC Milan's No 10 has again become a priority despite the arrival of attacking midfielder Aleksej Batrakov from Lokomotiv Moscow for 25 million. However, the Super Lig champions do not want to go beyond their latest offer of 35 million plus bonuses, believing AC Milan will have to lower their demands as the end of the transfer window approaches. The summer window in Turkey closes on 4 September, and a five-year contract worth €10-12 million net per season is ready for Leao.
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