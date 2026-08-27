Milan, Amorim: “Tomori, Fofana and Gimenez are good players but it is impossible for them to return to the project”

The transfer window is about to close. Are you happy that this is the last match with the market still open, and can you give us an update on Leao and Ricci?

"I'm very happy with the squad. I don't know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer window. Leao is not ready to be called up, he has trained only once and he will not be involved in the match. We have to wait five days for the end of the transfer window. If someone arrives, it is because they will be able to help us both in the present and in the future. I will try to choose the best players for tomorrow's match. At the end of the transfer window, we will talk about our squad."

Is it a definitive decision on Tomori, Fofana and Gimenez, or could they be reintegrated?

"It is not that they are not excellent players and excellent men, but it is impossible to train with 27 players available. We, as a club, have to allow them to do their work in the best way possible. The transfer window is open, but my focus is on Venezia."





Don't you think the squad is short in some positions?

"I think we have to stay focused on the match. There are many players and young players who need minutes. We cannot think of solving all the problems in a single transfer window. It will take time to put everything right. Then there could be some surprises. Today everyone wants things quickly, but I think some things take time. And there could be some surprises, as happened with Cisse. Now, everything we do will have an impact on the future and it takes calm, patience and perhaps, I repeat, there will be some surprises."

If Leao were to stay, is he a player you could count on or would he return to the group with Fofana, Tomori and Gimenez?

"We can talk about that in five days. It is difficult to talk about individual situations. I understand what you are asking me, but in the next press conference I will tell you everything about the transfer window. Leao is a very strong player and, if he is in the right mindset, he can play for any team in the world. Sometimes, in football, there comes a moment when you have to move elsewhere. We still have not talked about Venezia, about how they play, that they are a team who did very well last year in Serie B. I am focused on my first match at San Siro."