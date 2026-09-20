When the line-ups were announced, plenty were left underwhelmed: Estupinan started, while the in-form Moreira was on the bench. The Belgium international has a devastating ability to change a game off the bench, while the side continue to build greater understanding and automatisms. Right now, Estupinan, together with Chukwueze on the other flank, gives Amorim the balance a team under construction needs: the next step in completing a first-choice XI, a term the Portuguese manager does not like, will be precisely the switch between the former Brighton man and the Belgium international. Pulisic’s return to scoring after 10 months is the biggest news: this team cannot do without the American and their senior figures. The discussion that took place during the week between Amorim and the most influential players in the dressing room proved providential.