The heavy defeat against Benfica, in both the result and the performance, has sparked debate over Ruben Amorim's management. In the studios of both Sky and Cbs Golazo, pundits including Capello and Di Canio raised a series of questions: why AC Milan start matches so badly and effectively gift a half to their opponents, why no player attacks the space in behind, along with the team's physical condition and a defence that still needs organising. Amorim surprised everyone by accepting all the criticism with real self-awareness, before then addressing it by justifying his own mistakes.
Milan, Amorim move to remedy the situation: from the change of system to the choice of starters, here is what could change
Open to change
Ruben Amorim, despite what he had said before, including before the match when he admitted he was also considering failure but only by sticking with his idea through to the end, has now publicly opened the door after Benfica's emphatic win to a major change, including in mentality. The Portuguese coach is weighing up adapting to the players, even if they are not entirely suited to his football philosophy: "I change all the time. That is my feeling. Sometimes I have to start with a base. We have two months of work. We lost today, but we will certainly find solutions to try to adapt in certain matches, because we have to create an idea. I am still working."
Change of formation and an end to experiments
"He is an intelligent manager. That is how it has to be done. A saying I like goes: you have to make wine with the grapes you have," Capello declared straight away. The first step is clear: Amorim, who has always been opposed to fielding a settled starting XI, will try to cut down on rotation and experiments in the coming matches such as those involving Loftus-Cheek, Estupinan and Terracciano who, for different reasons, are not able to add value to this team. The idea is to build a backbone of five or six players who can give the team tactical guarantees and leadership, especially in moments of uncertainty.
Another option under consideration involves changes to the 3-4-2-1 system, which demands players with precise characteristics. The main tweaks should come in midfield and the attacking midfield area, where only Pulisic knows how to operate both in the half-spaces and with runs in behind. The first adjustment could be a search for greater width, with Moreira on one side and Saelemaekers and Pulisic, in effect, closer to Ramos but starting wider than in the current set-up. The international break will come at the right time. Amorim will have three weeks to assess with his staff which path to take to get the best out of the team and collect as many points as possible until the winter transfer window, when Cardinale intends to intervene to complete the work begun last summer.
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