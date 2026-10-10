What indications have you had from Moreira’s matches with the national team? Where does he convince you most?

"I’ve seen several things. On the left he is more direct, on the right he looks more for one-on-ones and combinations. It also depends on the opponents. He had to defend a lot against the strong teams, so he defended a lot, a lot. That is very important for me. We know Moreira’s characteristics. He has good pace, he has strength, he needs to improve in the attacking phase but he can play on both flanks. You will see Moreira play on both flanks."

Camarda has played only 8 minutes so far: are you thinking of giving him more space as early as this week? Will these months be important in understanding whether Camarda can be relied on?

"About the new players you can ask Cardinale, who is there behind you (laughs, ed.). My only focus is on the matches we have to play, a huge number of them, so December does not exist for me right now. Camarda will play more. We are coming from a situation where we had fewer matches and more time to rest. Camarda is learning a lot, but he is ready. He will play more minutes than he has up to this moment. I don’t know what will happen between now and December, I just want to win as many matches as possible. That is my focus. We can also see from the experiences of national teams that they rotate a lot, so it is impossible to go with the same 11 in every match. I’ve said it since day one: I expect a lot from him and he will show his value."

Can Cisse play as a centre-forward? What effect will it have on you to see Matic again?

"He has the characteristics to play as a centre-forward. Not as an out-and-out centre-forward, but he has the characteristics to help us in certain matches. Matic is a top player and a top lad. I was able to spend a lot of time with him, I spoke to him a lot because I was one of the few who could communicate with him. The speed is not the same but the intelligence is. He gives the team a huge amount of experience, in game time, in passing the ball vertically, in winning the ball back from them. I want to see him again but at the same time I don’t. I certainly expect to give him a hug after the match, hoping to have won."

Tomori, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Hutchinson: have they improved their condition?

"They will be very important in these matches. We had a friendly where we used them in different positions, and in training as well. We spent more time with Diawara. Tomori did a bit of what Gila is doing. They will be important for our season. For Pulisic it was important to stay, because he was coming back from an injury, he played a few minutes, then started, but we had the chance to manage his recovery and his condition. They will be very important."