After the long international break, Serie A is back. AC Milan travel to the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia to face Sassuolo, and Ruben Amorimlooked ahead to the match in the usual pre-match press conference at Milanello:
In 2022 we had the long break during the World Cup in Qatar. From a management point of view, what does this break bring?
"Good morning everyone. I don't think it changes much and whether it will be positive or negative depends on the team's situation. It depends if you have a lot of injuries, because you have more time to get your players back. It depends if you go away with the national team and play every match. That is tough, also because when they come back they have to play a lot of matches. The opposite also applies if we take the example of Koni De Winter, who did not play. We lost many players to the national teams, but that is also a good sign because it means they are important. I insisted on the fact that now we have to put our foot on the accelerator because the next matches will be important for our season".
How did your players look on their return from the break?
"The players were happy to come back. They are happy to be together, at this club, so it means it is a good place to work. Then it depends on the situation. If you look at our players, they played, some only played two matches, then they were able to rest, and that is very positive because they maintained their fitness. We had a problem with Saelemaekers. I had the chance and the time to work with Hutchinson. We had a friendly against Padova, which was positive because it let us try new things. We made use of every minute of this break and the players with their national teams also did well. Ramos, Jashari, Moreira, who played three matches and played both on the right and on the left, and that is very positive for us. I think they are ready, but everything depends on the next match, which is why tomorrow it is important to win".