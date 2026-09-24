A goal on his Serie A debut at the Tardini against Parma, five matchdays as the standout figure in midfield for Cagliari, and now his first call-up to the senior Italy squad. Alessandro Romano could hardly have asked for a better start to the season. The 2006-born midfielder has won the full trust of Fabio Pisacane and is driving what has been the real surprise of the opening weeks of the Serie A season.
Milan, Amorim enchanted by Cagliari’s Romano: he is now worth five times the fee Roma received in the summer
Roma regret
Against Belgium tomorrow, Romano could also make his first start for Italy. It would mark another huge step for a boy who, only a few weeks ago, was taking his first real strides in senior football. The rise has been rapid, but he has kept his feet on the ground. Those who know Alessandro describe him as a determined lad, but also humble and fully aware of the pitfalls that can lurk behind moments as exhilarating as the one he is living through now. Cagliari and president Giulini are delighted because they have one of the best talents in Italian football on their hands. Roma, meanwhile, have a few more regrets after sacrificing the 2006-born player in June on the altar of the transfer market for budgetary reasons. Roma brought in €5 million plus bonuses, rising to €6.5 million. For the Giallorossi, who had initially asked for around €7-8 million, it still offered welcome breathing space on the capital gains front
Milan at the Olimpico at Amorim's request
At the Olimpico, Romano will have half of Europe watching him. Special attention will come from AC Milan, who have already assigned one of their scouts to follow the Cagliari midfielder closely at Amorim's specific request: Romano greatly intrigues the Portuguese manager. The former Roma player is also being tracked by Juventus, Inter and several La Liga clubs, but any talks will be put off until next summer: in January, barring offers too good to turn down, he will not leave Cagliari. With president Giulini starting to do the sums, the valuation would be around €20/25 million.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting