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Milan, Amorim captivated by Bakola: the 2007-born player who takes inspiration from Pogba and is also admired by Roma and Juventus

AC Milan

AC Milan, Amorim was very surprised by Bakola’s qualities in the match at the Mapei Stadium

Darryl Bakola was the man of the match against AC Milan. Born in 2007, he produced a complete, mature performance and earned a solid seven in the player ratings, just ahead of Ruben Amorim, who was genuinely surprised by the qualities of the wonderkid who arrived in January from Marisglia for 10 million plus 2 million in bonuses to conquer Serie A.


 With box-to-box midfielders who combine technical ability with a strong attacking drive in short supply across the international game, Sassuolo's young talent is firmly on the radar of scouts across Europe. The Frenchman already has plenty of admirers. AC Milan have now joined them.

  • Here’s why AC Milan like him

    More than 300 minutes in Serie A, plenty of running, consistently accurate passing and an assist for Bowie that made it 2-1 at the time against Juventus have earned Bakola Aquilani's respect. Aquilani is guiding him through an important period of development, as he did with Cisse and Favasuli at Catanzaro last year. Whether he plays as a No 10, an attacking midfielder or a central midfielder, Bakola always wants the ball at his feet. He isn't lightning-fast, but he's a possession player who looks to play forward. Just the kind of player Ruben Amorim likes. Darryl is direct, quick to burst forward with the ball at his feet and adept at receiving it and moving in tight spaces.

  • Cost and competition

    Former Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali, now at Juventus, signed him last January for 10 million, his last major signing before moving to Turin. It was a shrewd move that gave Juventus a preferential route to the player, who has also been recommended to the Gasperini-D'Amico duo at Roma. They like his profile and will monitor him to see whether he could become a new Konè. His valuation has at least doubled since February. After his performance against AC Milan yesterday, it could climb above 30 million.

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