The warning signs were there before kick-off when Ruben Amorim gave Sky a blunt and precise assessment, with nothing held back: "At United and at AC Milan I find two great clubs and great pressure, where people think I can solve everything in a short time. This team are different, they are used to playing with a back three, the defenders are quick. I do not have the perfect characteristics because it is impossible to arrive at a new club and have everything already in place, I know time will be needed, and I also know the pressure is so high that you do not have time. But I prefer to do this kind of job because it means a lot to me: if I have to fail, it is better that I fail on a grand scale. I want to help this club, I do not know whether I will have the necessary time, but the players listen to me a lot in training and that gives me hope that solutions can be found.”





Those solutions never came on the pitch. The alarm bells that rang against Juventus and Lazio gave way to the first heavy defeat of the season. Marco Silva named a Benfica side full of reserves and still watched them cut through Milan with ease, while the Rossoneri offered almost no resistance. The 0-2 scoreline actually flattered the Portuguese side.