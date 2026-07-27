Milan, Amorim calls Konstantinos Karetsas. Borussia Dortmund fly to Belgium to try to get the deal done

AC Milan, after investing €100 million in the registrations of Gila and Goncalo Ramos, must fund their move in attack through player sales. And the main candidate to leave is Leao. Without major outgoing business, it is hard to find the right financial arguments to convince Genk and Karetsas. Dortmund are ahead and have no intention of entering a bidding war. They want to get it done now, to stop other clubs, AC Milan included, from forcing their way back into the race.