The trip to the Olimpico to face Lazio is now out of the way and AC Milan can turn to the Europa League. Up first are Benfica, led by former player Manuel Rui Costa, in a special game for several Rossoneri players. Ruben Amorim looked ahead to the match in the usual pre-match press conference: "It is a crucial opportunity, it is the first Europa League match. We cannot wait to get started. We know about the two Champions League finals. Rui Costa is Benfica's president but also an important reference point for Benfica. I also have a past with Benfica, but I am here to win. It is a particular match because it is the first in the Europa League."
Translated by
Milan, Amorim: “Benfica are a crucial opportunity. Modric? It was said that Moreira was not ready; a week later we are saying that he is our hero”
On the ultimate goal and on Benfica
In 2025 you reached the final with Manchester United, so you know the competition. What is the objective? At least to reach the final?
"We are talking about a competition and the objective is obviously to win it. Our objective is to go all the way. There are many competitive teams, the difference is being able to rely on a squad worthy of the name. If the motivation is there, I think you can win any competition and any match, bearing in mind that there is only one objective: to win."
After Lazio v AC Milan, what reflections did you and your staff make regarding the team selection for tomorrow's match?
"Against Lazio there was a change in attitude from one half to the other. I made my evaluations, it is not just about two or three names, but there was a different attitude. I am not someone who always keeps the same XI. There was a general change in attitude. We also have to consider that we are in weeks when we have to manage several matches and so we are thinking not only about Benfica, but also about Lecce. In any case, against Lazio it was a matter of attitude."
There had been talk in recent months about the possibility of you coaching Benfica, can you confirm it?
"I had clear ideas. There was the possibility that I would return to work in Portugal, but I decided against it. If I had received a call from a Portuguese club I would have said no. Then AC Milan called me and I could not say no. I would not have returned to Portugal, I chose AC Milan and I am happy with this important decision."
On Modric
On Modric:
"To make Luka feel comfortable in a match, we need to keep possession for long spells. Off the top of my head, I can think of perhaps seven misplaced passes without any kind of pressure, when we lost the ball and turned the game into a constant running battle. And that is not the type of game Luka should be playing. Therefore, to field a player like Luka, because we want him in certain game situations and in certain matches, we need to have someone capable of thinking very well with the ball at his feet. That is the idea when Luka plays. However, we could also note, and it is curious how everyone has a definitive opinion on players week after week, that only a week ago, against Juventus, people were saying that Moreira was not ready, had played badly and had failed to combine with anyone. A week later we are saying that Moreira is Milan's hero. Football is exactly that. I will not draw any hasty conclusions about Luka's performance. To begin with, because he has already won the Ballon d'Or and I know how much he is worth, and then because I know that every match has its own story. I don't know whether he will play tomorrow, but Luka is an important player in our squad who will help us over the course of the season. So I do not make definitive judgments on players from week to week: I know what they are worth and I try to manage each of their moments."
On Hutchinson:
"He is ready to play. He can start. We will see tomorrow, I do not want to reveal the starting XI because Marcus is definitely watching the press conference and he is very intelligent, so he is an option. I will not say anything else about the starting line-up, but Hutchinson is available for selection."
Are you following what Marco Silva's Benfica are doing? Can they win the Europa League?
"Benfica can win any match, because they have a great coach and because they have the players to do it. What I used to say in Portugal, I say in exactly the same way here in Italy. I think Portuguese clubs are sometimes given a responsibility they should not have, since they do not have the same conditions as other clubs and, specifically, Italian ones. And by saying that I am placing even more responsibility on my own side, but it is what I have always said in Portugal and it is what I say now. However, looking at the coach, looking at the team and the rotation that can sometimes be done in the Portuguese league, it is possible if everything goes the right way. I see a clearly very strong Benfica, with a very precise identity and fully capable of winning the league. As for the Europa League, though, it must be understood that the main responsibility cannot fall on Portuguese clubs. I know how people sometimes talk in Portugal about Portuguese teams, claiming they have to win every match in Europe, so I certainly will not be the one to put that pressure on Marco Silva. It is a team that can clearly win, because in the past Portuguese teams have already shown that they can go far, just like us. Obviously I look at my team, I see other strong English sides, I do not know how our season will go, but I also see us as having a certain responsibility to go far in the Europa League. Consequently, that is my answer: they are capable of winning, they have the coach and the players to do it, and they can make this rotation in the league. I believe they should not have this burden, because Portuguese clubs already do a great deal, sometimes with much less than others. I miss Portugal, yes, but now I am here and I think I will stay here for several years. I can say that Milan is my second home."
On the players who were criticised
After the match against Lazio you said you are not crazy. So have you understood the difference between the undisputed starters and the other players?
"Every manager has a general idea of what their team's first-choice XI could be. But then the issue we are talking about comes in. In my experience, and it happened twice, the first as a player when we were competing for the league title, the Europa League and the cups, the second a little less so, it is impossible to think of winning competitions relying only on 11 or 14 players. Consequently, I find it difficult to say that we have a typical XI. The idea is not to have a fixed XI, but a clear identity in which all the players can play without the team losing too much quality. Clearly I have an idea of which profiles I want in certain matches, but things change quickly. If you think about it for a moment and are honest in your assessments: who would ever have said that Musah would be the starter and Luka Modric the problem? No one. The situation has changed because the last few matches have shown this. In modern football, the concept of a first-choice XI is difficult to grasp, because I truly believe you need a whole group, a whole squad to win trophies. Naturally, for certain fixtures I am starting to understand what type of player I need and what line-up to field. I have a clearer idea of the squad, but the dynamics change during the year, and that is a good thing."
Do you have a minimum target?
"At big clubs, and AC Milan are a huge club, there is no minimum target. Whatever the result, if you do not win, you will be here criticising the team, saying it is too little. That is my experience. I felt it even in Portugal: when you do not reach the final or do not win, it is a failure. And everyone in Portugal says Benfica must win the Europa League, so it is normal. There is no minimum target: our aim is to win the next match and to win in general. Either you win or you do not win. If we do not win, it is obvious that everyone will consider it too little. Consequently, I do not want to be the manager who sets reaching the quarter-finals or the semi-finals as the goal. That does not matter. What matters is that we have only one objective, and it is to win. We already know that anything less will bring criticism, because that is the price you pay for managing AC Milan. It is not so much an economic issue, given that the Europa League has nothing to do with the Champions League, but our pride and our way of being. So I will not set any minimum target: we know it is difficult, but the aim is to win the next game to move closer to the trophy. Thinking game by game, we will be closer to winning the competition.”
Is there a chance of having greater balance?
"In the way we press, in playing higher up. Obviously we still have big swings between playing very well and having some difficulties with the ball, but we have always kept more possession. I think we are still a little too focused on the build-up phase, while we are lacking in the final third. We still have some difficulties and that is why Goncalo is struggling more: we do not have many touches inside the penalty area and our runs into the opposition final third are still not frequent enough to guarantee a high level of performance as a team. Clearly we have signed players who, having analysed them, possess the physical structure and playing style we want, not only for the present but also for the future. They are still young and we know we will give continuity to the project. Speaking about Benfica, I think their great strength lies in a very clear idea: you can clearly sense what they intend to do. They know how to vary because they usually play with a winger like Rafa on the right-hand side, but if they use Lukebakio the match changes completely. Pavlidis is doing an excellent job and is very dangerous near the area. They are very sure of themselves, they build with a back three with the left-back, with Dal. They rotate a lot: Barreiro was incredible, but Aursnes could play, given that the newspapers and you journalists usually get it right. The presence of Pavlidis or Duran completely changes the match: one attacks the space more, the other offers more link-up play. Palhinha will play: he will play this one and the next match, and he is a very strong player on set-pieces and in the press, we know that. Benfica are therefore a side led by an excellent manager, with very good individuals and made up of players used to pressure and to winning, a factor that transforms teams. I feel they are very confident, but we are ready to face them. I know Marco Silva well and I know the Benfica squad well. I know we have enormous pressure, but I also know that Benfica are under the same pressure to win every match. That is why I think it will be a good challenge and that we will enjoy it.”
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