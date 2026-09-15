After the match against Lazio you said you are not crazy. So have you understood the difference between the undisputed starters and the other players?

"Every manager has a general idea of what their team's first-choice XI could be. But then the issue we are talking about comes in. In my experience, and it happened twice, the first as a player when we were competing for the league title, the Europa League and the cups, the second a little less so, it is impossible to think of winning competitions relying only on 11 or 14 players. Consequently, I find it difficult to say that we have a typical XI. The idea is not to have a fixed XI, but a clear identity in which all the players can play without the team losing too much quality. Clearly I have an idea of which profiles I want in certain matches, but things change quickly. If you think about it for a moment and are honest in your assessments: who would ever have said that Musah would be the starter and Luka Modric the problem? No one. The situation has changed because the last few matches have shown this. In modern football, the concept of a first-choice XI is difficult to grasp, because I truly believe you need a whole group, a whole squad to win trophies. Naturally, for certain fixtures I am starting to understand what type of player I need and what line-up to field. I have a clearer idea of the squad, but the dynamics change during the year, and that is a good thing."

Do you have a minimum target?

"At big clubs, and AC Milan are a huge club, there is no minimum target. Whatever the result, if you do not win, you will be here criticising the team, saying it is too little. That is my experience. I felt it even in Portugal: when you do not reach the final or do not win, it is a failure. And everyone in Portugal says Benfica must win the Europa League, so it is normal. There is no minimum target: our aim is to win the next match and to win in general. Either you win or you do not win. If we do not win, it is obvious that everyone will consider it too little. Consequently, I do not want to be the manager who sets reaching the quarter-finals or the semi-finals as the goal. That does not matter. What matters is that we have only one objective, and it is to win. We already know that anything less will bring criticism, because that is the price you pay for managing AC Milan. It is not so much an economic issue, given that the Europa League has nothing to do with the Champions League, but our pride and our way of being. So I will not set any minimum target: we know it is difficult, but the aim is to win the next game to move closer to the trophy. Thinking game by game, we will be closer to winning the competition.”





Is there a chance of having greater balance?

"In the way we press, in playing higher up. Obviously we still have big swings between playing very well and having some difficulties with the ball, but we have always kept more possession. I think we are still a little too focused on the build-up phase, while we are lacking in the final third. We still have some difficulties and that is why Goncalo is struggling more: we do not have many touches inside the penalty area and our runs into the opposition final third are still not frequent enough to guarantee a high level of performance as a team. Clearly we have signed players who, having analysed them, possess the physical structure and playing style we want, not only for the present but also for the future. They are still young and we know we will give continuity to the project. Speaking about Benfica, I think their great strength lies in a very clear idea: you can clearly sense what they intend to do. They know how to vary because they usually play with a winger like Rafa on the right-hand side, but if they use Lukebakio the match changes completely. Pavlidis is doing an excellent job and is very dangerous near the area. They are very sure of themselves, they build with a back three with the left-back, with Dal. They rotate a lot: Barreiro was incredible, but Aursnes could play, given that the newspapers and you journalists usually get it right. The presence of Pavlidis or Duran completely changes the match: one attacks the space more, the other offers more link-up play. Palhinha will play: he will play this one and the next match, and he is a very strong player on set-pieces and in the press, we know that. Benfica are therefore a side led by an excellent manager, with very good individuals and made up of players used to pressure and to winning, a factor that transforms teams. I feel they are very confident, but we are ready to face them. I know Marco Silva well and I know the Benfica squad well. I know we have enormous pressure, but I also know that Benfica are under the same pressure to win every match. That is why I think it will be a good challenge and that we will enjoy it.”