What positive things did you see today?

"I think you can see that we are trying to move the ball quickly. We are trying to play out a lot from the back, but without taking the same risks we took against Glasgow. It was a good game physically as well. We can improve a lot physically, but I think we played well overall."

How do you assess Leao's performance?

"I think the same things I said in the press conference: if you are an AC Milan player, you are fortunate and you have to enjoy yourself. He is enjoying himself, but he is a team player. Today he helped the team and that is important: the focus is on the team. But I assess him in the same way as Nkunku, Camarda and the others. Camarda ran a great deal today. I am seeing players who are improving."

What do you need to improve the most?

"Everything, especially on the ball. If we have more possession, we will suffer less. But it is something that takes time, something we have to work on: we need to have more possession to suffer less."