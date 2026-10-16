Mikel Arteta explains bizarre William Saliba team photo absence and addresses Arsenal job cuts

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, Arteta addressed the bizarre absence of Saliba from the official team photograph. Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference, he explained the logistical nightmare behind the shoot.

"So what happened was that we have tried to do that picture three times already. We had to cancel it last minute for different reasons. And we have some obligations, commercial obligations, we had people that came and flew over to do that. So we decided to do that picture at least," he stated.