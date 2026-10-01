Jeremy Menez gave a lengthy interview to LaGazzetta dello Sport, in which he looked back on his time at AC Milan: "After three years at PSG I needed a new challenge. I remember Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva calling Galliani. Adriano came to Ibiza, where I was on holiday, and convinced me. The first year was incredible: 16 goals and 4 assists. The second, however, went badly. During a training session I made a burst uphill and felt enormous pain in my back. At PSG I had already had surgery for a hernia and that part of my body had been causing me problems. I was struggling to walk and was forced to undergo surgery. Once I came back, though, I was still in too much pain. In August the doctor told me to follow drug therapy and stay at home for four months. At first I was limping, and I only returned in January".