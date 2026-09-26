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Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Mbappé, tendon injury: bad feeling, Real Madrid worried, will he miss Roma and the Clásico against Barcelona?

K. Mbappe
France
Real Madrid

France’s No 10 was injured against Turkey: how many matches will he have to miss?

France and Real Madrid are worried about Kylian Mbappé's condition after he was injured in France's win over Turkey on Friday night. "Mbappé's injury does not look good, he will have to return to Madrid": Zinedine Zidane. On his debut in charge of Les Bleus, won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mbappé, Zidane spoke in those terms after the game at the Al Kocaeli Stadium. Mbappé, France's No 10, scored the first goal of the Zidane era to settle the Nations League clash against Turkey, then had to go off with pain in his left knee.


A few hours later, the French federation confirmed the injury to his left knee: "Kylian Mbappé has injured his knee. He is suffering from a tendon lesion and is out for the rest of the training camp. Get well soon, Kylian".


That means Mbappé will miss the matches against Belgium (28 September), Italy (2 October) and Belgium again (5 October).

  • Real Madrid worried. Bad feelings

    There is major concern in Madrid too, with José Mourinho's Real heading into a run of big games after the international break, a stretch that peaks on 25 October in the Clasico against Barcelona. The Blancos face the following fixtures after the break: Villarreal (10 October), Roma (14 October), Sevilla (18 October), Leipzig (21 October), Barcelona (25 October). Can the French star recover during the break, or will he have to miss some of these games too? Roma are naturally watching closely as well, with Real Madrid due at the Olimpico on matchday two of the Champions League league phase.


    As Real Madrid wait to issue an official medical bulletin, the Spanish press, and As in particular, are reporting "bad feelings".


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  • Ballon d'Or

    Mbappe's concern stretches beyond Real Madrid to the Ballon d'Or, the coveted individual prize for which Mbappe is in the running alongside Yamal and Kane, and a few others. The Frenchman has made no secret in recent days that he wants to win the Ballon d'Or and the next matches would have been a good chance to try to convince any voters still undecided.

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France
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LaLiga
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Real Madrid
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