Mbappé, tendon injury: bad feeling, Real Madrid worried, will he miss Roma and the Clásico against Barcelona?

France and Real Madrid are worried about Kylian Mbappé's condition after he was injured in France's win over Turkey on Friday night. "Mbappé's injury does not look good, he will have to return to Madrid": Zinedine Zidane. On his debut in charge of Les Bleus, won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mbappé, Zidane spoke in those terms after the game at the Al Kocaeli Stadium. Mbappé, France's No 10, scored the first goal of the Zidane era to settle the Nations League clash against Turkey, then had to go off with pain in his left knee.





A few hours later, the French federation confirmed the injury to his left knee: "Kylian Mbappé has injured his knee. He is suffering from a tendon lesion and is out for the rest of the training camp. Get well soon, Kylian".





That means Mbappé will miss the matches against Belgium (28 September), Italy (2 October) and Belgium again (5 October).