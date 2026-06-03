"Maybe that's a good omen for me!" Bayern Munich's Harry Kane sees himself as the favourite for the Ballon d'Or – and defends Thomas Tuchel

"Before the tournament, I saw 'Michael (Olise), the Champions League finalists and myself' as the favourites for the award," Kane said. "But I'm not the type to claim I deserve a Ballon d'Or; I let my performances on the pitch do the talking."

The Ballon d'Or will be presented in London on 26 October. "Perhaps that's a good omen for me. Winning in my home town would be even more special," said the striker.

Having scored 61 competitive goals for Bayern, the England captain acknowledges, "That's a pretty crazy tally. Once you hit 60 goals, you're in the same stratosphere as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their numbers once felt out of reach to me."