Max Verstappen won’t be happy! Formula 1 is making only ‘minor tweaks’ to the new rules following fierce criticism

Almost half of their power comes from an electric motor, which demands a very different driving style and has produced some highly unusual overtaking manoeuvres. Verstappen and several colleagues therefore describe the current format as “anti-racing”, arguing that drivers would prefer a power unit with far less electrical output at the rear. Verstappen knows, however, that this option has never been on the table.

Instead, the meeting between teams, Formula 1 and the FIA focused on achievable goals, with Wolff summing up the discussion: “How can we improve the product, ensure uncompromising racing and optimise safety?”

Qualifying has drawn heavy criticism. Drivers must constantly recharge the battery while lapping, forcing them to slow through fast corners or lift early on straights so they can deploy maximum electric power elsewhere. In the hunt for the fastest lap, true full-throttle driving is impossible, and the contradiction has bred frustration.

The solution agreed upon is twofold: first, limit the amount of energy the power unit can recover per lap so the drivers spend less time in charge mode; second, allow them to accelerate more often and for longer, even if that means the cars will be fractionally slower overall.