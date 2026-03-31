"Matze, I'm sorry, but he doesn't want to talk to you": BVB manager didn't want to speak to Ginter

"A year before the World Cup, I wanted to know if I had a chance of securing a place in the starting line-up. That’s why I asked Michael Zorc for Peter Bosz’s number," recalls Ginter. "I was in Russia at the time. He then sent me a message saying: ‘Matze, I’m sorry. But he doesn’t want to talk to you.’ That was quite a shock."

The defender had joined BVB in 2014, initially alternating between the starting line-up and the bench, and had eventually earned himself a regular place under Thomas Tuchel as the right-back in the back four: "I wanted to know what my role was. I was ready to fight for my place and then defend it. Two new players had arrived, it was a year before the World Cup – I wanted to know what my chances were,” said Ginter.