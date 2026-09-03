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Massimo Moratti: "I bought Cagliari in secret to stop Gigi Riva going to Juventus. In the past they offered me Napoli, but I turned it down because I had Inter"

SSC Napoli
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Cagliari

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti has recalled how the family company Saras joined the group of entrepreneurs who took over Cagliari, a move that led the Sardinian club to the Serie A title in 1970 and stopped Juventus from signing Gigi Riva: "Dad did not want Juventus to take Gigi Riva, whom they had practically bought," he told Il Mattino. "So, with our hearts in Sardinia, in just a few days we secretly bought the club. And Riva did not go to Juventus."

  • No to Napoli’s signing

    He then recalls when Napoli were offered to him, after the bankruptcy and the club's subsequent restart from Serie C. "A president, a colleague of mine in Serie A, woke me almost at dawn to tell me that it was my great opportunity to invest in the South, to relaunch that historic club. I know that city, those supporters, and they could not have deserved a president who did not run a club like Napoli by devoting all his time to it and with every passion. I had Inter and I could not distract myself with anything else".

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Coppa Italia
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
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Hellas Verona crest
Hellas Verona
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Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP