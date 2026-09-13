Getty Images Sport
Massimiliano Allegri plays down Kevin De Bruyne injury fears after Napoli beat Bologna
De Bruyne avoids serious injury
Napoli secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Bologna today, with Stanislav Lobotka scoring the decisive goal in the 66th minute. The victory propelled the club to ninth in the Serie A standings on six points, but attention quickly turned to the fitness of De Bruyne after he was substituted late on.
However, Massimiliano Allegri moved quickly to ease concerns, telling Sky Sport Italia that the substitution was strictly a precaution. "He expended a lot of energy, it was cramp," Allegri explained, confirming the player avoided a major problem.
- AFP
Allegri praises attitude and tactics
The manager was delighted with the determination shown by his players, noting a distinct change in their attitude compared to previous fixtures. "Today the game was wanted and won with anger, something that was missing between Como and Inter. There we were too superficial, even though we did some good things," Allegri stated. He also backed De Bruyne operating in a more advanced role close to the striker.
"I think Kevin has played there his whole life. He is so good at creating space for himself, at understanding when to drop deeper, that arguing about it is practically impossible. From the way he controls the ball and the way he passes it, you can see he is completely different. For his age he has to be managed," he added.
Crucial advice for Lorenzo Lucca
Allegri also highlighted the crucial impact of his substitutes, particularly Lorenzo Lucca, who was introduced late in the match to help maintain the slender advantage. The manager revealed the simple instruction he gave the young forward before he stepped onto the pitch.
"He was coming on and I told him: open your shoulders. He came on well, as he did against Arsenal too. These are good lads who can improve. Mentally they need confidence," Allegri explained. Bologna had earlier seen an Arthur Theate goal ruled out for offside, keeping them 16th with just one point.
- Getty Images Sport
Building on early momentum
Napoli will now look to build on this momentum as they prepare to face Fiorentina on Sunday before the upcoming international break. Relieved that their primary playmaker avoided a serious setback, Allegri stressed the need for better game management, hoping this hard-fought home win provides a solid foundation for the club.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting