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Mason Greenwood sends emotional farewell message to Marseille fans after sealing €39m Fenerbahce transfer
Greenwood issues France farewell
Hours after Fenerbahce officially confirmed his arrival, Greenwood took to social media to bid an emotional farewell to Marseille. The forward reflected on his two seasons at the Stade Velodrome and shared his appreciation for the backing he received.
Greenwood wrote on his social media accounts: "As my journey at Olympique de Marseille comes to an end, I want to thank you. It was a privilege to represent this club. To the supporters, thank you for supporting me at every step. Your support was essential and I will always keep these memories in mind. I wish the club the greatest success. Thank you Marseille."
- AFP
Big money move
The Turkish club have officially announced the capture of Greenwood on a four-year contract, committing his future to Istanbul. Fenerbahce have agreed a transfer fee of €39 million with Marseille, which will be paid over three years in equal instalments. The move marks a massive financial statement from the Super Lig side as they look to build a squad capable of dominating domestically.
Marseille sporting director Gregory Lorenzi recently confirmed that the club ultimately got what they wanted financially from the deal, choosing to cash in on the attacker while his market value was at its absolute peak after two impressive seasons.
Productive spell in Ligue 1
During his time in France, Greenwood produced exceptional numbers on the pitch. In his debut season, he registered 22 goals and six assists in 36 appearances to help Marseille secure Champions League qualification. He followed that up with an even more prolific campaign, netting 26 goals and providing 11 assists across 45 matches in all competitions.
This elite form attracted serious interest from Atletico Madrid, who viewed Greenwood as a long-term successor to Antoine Griezmann. However, negotiations with the Spanish giants collapsed abruptly, allowing Fenerbahce to take full advantage of the situation and finalise the €39m blockbuster agreement instead.
- Getty
What is next for Greenwood?
Greenwood will now travel to Istanbul to link up with his new Fenerbahce team-mates for pre-season training. The forward will be eager to quickly adapt to his new surroundings and replicate his excellent goalscoring form in the Turkish top flight. Fenerbahce supporters will be hoping their marquee signing can immediately propel the team towards domestic glory when the new campaign kicks off.
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