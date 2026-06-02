AFP
Mason Greenwood could play in Champions League again next season as European club's presidential rivals BOTH want to sign ex-Man Utd forward
Turkish giants chase striker
According to reports from the BBC, Marseille forward Greenwood has become the primary summer transfer target for Fenerbahce's competing presidential candidates. Former club president Aziz Yildirim is currently vying with Hakan Safi for the leadership of the Turkish outfit, with an official announcement due this Sunday.
Personal terms are not anticipated to pose an issue, as the Istanbul giants prepare to aggressively back whoever wins the boardroom vote to secure Greenwood's signature.
- AFP
Marseille open to offers
Greenwood's potential availability follows a difficult few months on the French south coast despite an impressive individual return on the pitch. The striker managed 48 goals in 81 total appearances for Marseille, finishing joint-second in the Ligue 1 golden boot race last season with 16 goals. However, Marseille sporting director Gregory Lorenzi confirmed last week that the club was willing to listen to offers for Greenwood, despite three years remaining on his contract.
Rebuilding away from United
The 24-year-old has had to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford after a United internal investigation concluded he could not play for the club again, following the dropping of attempted rape and assault charges in February 2023.
His stint in France also brought scrutiny, with new Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi recently forced to apologise for defending Greenwood during his time coaching him at Marseille. If a transfer materialises, United will benefit from a "sizeable sell-on fee" built into the €31.6m (£26.6m) deal that took him to France in July 2024.
- AFP
Champions League stage beckons
Fenerbahce have secured a place in the Champions League play-offs for next season after finishing as Super Lig runners-up, just three points behind champions Galatasaray. This presents an attractive alternative for Greenwood, given that Marseille finished fifth in Ligue 1 and must settle for the Europa League next term. While Serie A side Roma are also linked, Greenwood's immediate trajectory hinges heavily on Sunday's crucial boardroom election before official bids are launched.