"I’m Rafa Leao, a Galatasaray player". Stopped in Milan on the prestigious Via Montenapoleone, Marcus Thuram found an unusual way to slip away. Asked for a selfie and then who he was, the Inter striker claimed to be the Portuguese forward and former AC Milan player, now at Galatasaray. He then rode off on an electric scooter as if it were the most normal thing in the world. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.
Calciomercato
Translated by
Marcus Thuram pretends to be a former Milan player to escape the fans: "I’m Rafa Leao, a Galatasaray player." And he speeds away on an e-scooter
Left out of the France squad
Zidane did not call up Marcus Thuram for France's first competitive matches. It was a technical decision, and the player addressed it himself after the match against Roma: "They are decisions and we have to respect them," he told DAZN. "There is a new coach, he wanted to see new faces. I have to keep working and doing what I'm doing at Inter, hoping I can get back there."
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