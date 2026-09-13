With this, Al-Hilal's youngsters avenged the first team, who slumped to a surprise defeat against Neom last Monday at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

That loss was the first the first team had suffered this season in the Roshn League, and their first in any competition for 47 matches, stretching back to the season before last. It ended a run of 39 games unbeaten under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

The defeat prompted reports that Al-Hilal's management, led by sporting director Richard Hughes, were weighing up sacking Inzaghi before the start of the AFC Asian Cup next December.