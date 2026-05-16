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FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Manuel Neuer clarifies the situation after being substituted against 1. FC Köln

Bundesliga
M. Neuer
World Cup
Bayern Munich vs FC Koeln
Bayern Munich
FC Koeln
Germany

Manuel Neuer left the pitch early during Bayern Munich's match against 1. FC Köln. Nevertheless, the club has no cause for alarm, as the goalkeeper himself has confirmed. His remarks about the national team are telling.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper for the German record champions was substituted by manager Vincent Kompany in the 60th minute of the 5-1 win over Effzeh, making way for backup keeper Jonas Urbig.

  • Moments after Cologne won a corner, Neuer signalled to the bench during a goal kick that he could not continue. Limiting his movement to his left leg, the FCB captain still managed to acknowledge the Cologne players with a thumbs-up as he left the field. The 40-year-old has struggled with minor injuries throughout the season, with his left calf a particular problem.

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  • Neuer gives the all-clear – and offers a glimpse into his thoughts

    With Bayern's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart looming next week and a potential World Cup campaign on the horizon, an injury to Neuer would have been badly timed. However, the captain quickly gave the all-clear after the final whistle. First, he returned to the pitch, hugged his teammates and joked around. Then, beaming, he held the championship trophy aloft and didn't hold back as he jumped and celebrated with his teammates. Afterward, he told Sky: "I felt a twinge in my calf, didn't want to take any risks with next week in mind."

    Asked whether he had spoken to national-team coach Julian Nagelsmann recently, he replied, "No, not just now. We've been in contact all year." Several outlets had reported that the Bayern goalkeeper was included in Nagelsmann's provisional 55-man squad for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. When Sky reporter Sebastian Hellmann asked whether he was now planning a return to the national team, Neuer replied, "I'm totally relaxed. We're celebrating the league title today and have a very important match next week with the DFB Cup final. That's not on my mind today." He repeated that sentiment for emphasis.

    While he stopped short of confirming anything, his relaxed demeanour suggests a return to the national fold is growing ever closer. Further clarity may come late on Saturday evening, when Julian Nagelsmann appears on ZDF-Sportstudio.

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