Friendly

Manchester United-AC Milan

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AC Milan continue their summer preparations with another glamour friendly. Their Ferragosto fixture kicks off at 16.45 against Manchester United.

Following a draw with Inter in the Perth derby and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia, AC Milan of Ruben Amorim, an ex who left on bad terms,head to Poland, to Wroclaw, to face Michael Carrick's Reds.

For the Diavolo, this is the final test, with the side still badly hit by absences caused by injuries and the transfer market, seven days before their Serie A debut, scheduled for Sunday 23 August at 20.45 against Torino. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku are out by technical choice, now on the fringes of the project, while Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulsic are absent with various physical problems.





In the starting line-up, Gonçalo Ramos makes his unofficial debut. He is the most expensive signing in Serie A in this transfer window and in Milan's history.















