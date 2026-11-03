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Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
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Manchester United-Roma 0-2 LIVE: Malen doubles Roma’s lead from the penalty spot

Manchester United vs Roma
Manchester United
Roma
Champions League

Everything on the blockbuster clash between Manchester United and Roma at Old Trafford.

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Champions League night at Old Trafford as Manchester United face Roma. A goal-filled win in Udine has given Roma momentum, but Old Trafford remains a difficult, imposing place to visit, even with Manchester United struggling. The Red Devils have lost their last three matches in league and cup competitions. Their last nine have brought three draws and six defeats. They have not won since their 4-0 victory over Sabah on 10 September.

With Svilar sidelined by injury, Gasperini has a concern over Gollini. The former Atalanta goalkeeper, who spent time in Manchester United's youth set-up, is set to start, but a back problem he suffered this morning could rule him out. Third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vásquez is ready to step in.

  • The key moments

    45' After beating Heaven, Malen shoots across goal with his right foot. Lammens saves, then denies Mora too.

    40' Balerdi heads Mora's corner goalwards, but Lammens saves comfortably.

    18' Roma goal: With a perfect penalty, Malen sends Lammens the wrong way.

    17' Penalty for Roma: Heaven blocks Soulé's shot with his arm in the box. A stonewall penalty.

    11' Roma goal: In a dangerous midfield position, Manchester United lose the ball. Malen finds Mora, who switches play to Soulé, all alone in the box. His left-footed shot beats Lammens.

  • Match details and official line-ups

    Manchester United 0-2 Roma

    Scorers: 11' Soulé (R), 18' Malen (pen.) (R)

    Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven; Dalot, Baleba, Mainoo, Diallo; Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes; Cunha. Manager: Carrick.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Vásquez; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Rensch (21' Lulli), Cristante, De Roon, Wesley; Soulé, Rodrigo Mora; Malen. Manager: Gasperini.

    Referee: Gil Manzano

    Booked: Soulé (R), Fernandes (R), Lulli (R), Malen (R)

    Sent off:

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Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL