Champions League night at Old Trafford as Manchester United face Roma. A goal-filled win in Udine has given Roma momentum, but Old Trafford remains a difficult, imposing place to visit, even with Manchester United struggling. The Red Devils have lost their last three matches in league and cup competitions. Their last nine have brought three draws and six defeats. They have not won since their 4-0 victory over Sabah on 10 September.

With Svilar sidelined by injury, Gasperini has a concern over Gollini. The former Atalanta goalkeeper, who spent time in Manchester United's youth set-up, is set to start, but a back problem he suffered this morning could rule him out. Third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vásquez is ready to step in.