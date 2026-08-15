Goncalo Ramos: His first start for AC Milan brought his first goal, a proper striker's header, and two brilliant assists for Chukwueze and Loftus Cheek. In between, he produced some excellent knock-downs for his team-mates. He's a forward with a cultured foot and it showed for the Nigerian's goal, when he used the intelligence of a No 10 to pick out his team-mate with a no-look pass instead of shooting. If this is a sign of what's to come, he'll be a leading protagonist.





Chukwueze: AC Milan's best player, and the only one to stay on the pitch for the whole match. Amorim clearly thinks the world of him, and it's easy to see why: he stretches the play and cuts through the opposition defence, as he did with the decisive crosses for Cisse and Ramos. He looks like the Rossoneri's real extra weapon in attack, the key to cutting open United's defence. After difficult years, his moment may finally have arrived, in a different role, as the right-sided fourth man in the 3-4-2-1.





Jashari: He fights, wins the ball back and is always at the heart of the game. He is involved in the move for the 1-1 goal too, nicking the ball from Mazraoui and setting up Ramos. He sets the timing and shape of the press and looks like a different player compared to last year.





Cissé: He showed good attacking intent in the first half and was one of the few who tried to beat his man. Great personality. He starts and finishes the move for 2-2 from a Chukwueze assist. It is inexplicable to think of letting him leave without any serious alternatives, especially on a dry loan: a pleasant surprise for Amorim.





Torriani: He is carrying on his summer as a phenomenon, this time saving a penalty from United captain Bruno Fernandes and giving his team security with two other good saves, one of them from Rashford. Not bad at all.