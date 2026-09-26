AFP
Manchester City star Rayan Cherki hails France's fluid football on 'poor pitch' in Zinedine Zidane's debut win over Turkey
Winning start for the Zidane era
The dawn of Zidane's tenure as France head coach began with a successful, albeit testing, trip to Turkey. In a match defined by high stakes and a physical atmosphere, Les Bleus secured a victory to open their Nations League campaign on a positive note. Kylian Mbappe provided the decisive moment, finishing clinicaly before his evening was unfortunately cut short by a physical setback that has left fans and staff alike sweating on his fitness. Despite the captain's early exit and some signs of a team still in transition, the primary objective of securing three points on the road was achieved against a resilient Turkish side.
Speaking after the full-time whistle, Cherki expressed his satisfaction with how the team navigated the difficult circumstances. The young midfielder was keen to highlight that while the performance was not perfect, the character shown by the squad was exemplary. "Frankly we are very happy," Cherki insisted while speaking to reporters in the mixed zone. "We knew it was going to be a pretty complicated match, we knew Turkey's qualities. The pitch didn't help us, a very complicated pitch. But frankly very happy with the game we produced. In the duels, we were present, we gave everything we could today."
- AFP
Adapting to a difficult surface
The turf conditions seemed to explain why Les Bleus occasionally lacked their usual sharpness in the final third, yet the City star remained impressed by how quickly the squad has taken to Zidane's new tactical demands. Even with limited preparation time, the influence of the World Cup winner is already becoming apparent in the way France look to control proceedings.
Cherki elaborated on how the team managed to implement a fluid style of play despite the external challenges of the environment. He noted that the squad had to adapt quickly to the tactical framework laid out by the new coaching staff during their brief training period together. "We had three training sessions," the midfielder explained. "But we directly feel the precepts he is trying to instill in us: to have the ball directly, to keep it moving. Today, the quality we put in despite the state of the pitch... we ourselves were quite surprised to be honest."
A tribute to the legendary coach
For many of the current French internationals, playing under an icon like Zidane is a transformative experience, and Cherki was no exception in his praise for the new boss. The City man, who operated in the heart of the midfield during the win, revealed that the squad was desperate to ensure Zidane's first match in charge resulted in a victory. The reverence for the coach, who previously led Madrid to unprecedented European success, appears to be a massive driving force within the dressing room as they embark on this new chapter of French football history.
Cherki made it clear that the players are fully committed to the legendary figure now standing on the touchline. "It's a pure pleasure," Cherki said regarding Zidane and his methods. "We know his past as a player and coach, we were keen to start this new adventure with a victory. It's really good to take because the match was really not easy given the circumstances. This victory, it is for him. Everything is new for us as for him, we are very happy, we give our maximum on the pitch, it's the most important thing."
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead despite Mbappe blow
While the victory provided plenty of reasons for optimism, the injury to Mbappe remains a dark cloud hanging over the French camp. However, the depth of the squad and the tactical flexibility shown by players like Cherki suggest that Les Bleus have the tools to adapt. The win in Turkey serves as a solid foundation upon which Zidane can build his project, proving that the team can grind out results even when conditions are far from ideal. As the French national team continues its journey in the Nations League, the focus will likely shift to refining the patterns of play that Zidane has introduced.
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