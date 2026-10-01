Specifically, the Premier League statement reads: "The independent commission found that, between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons: Manchester City entered into ‘fictitious’ contracts (which misrepresented the true agreement between the parties) with several commercial partners, and also made use of ‘fictitious’ agreements with others, in order to artificially inflate the club’s revenues and reduce their costs; the club submitted falsified accounts and concealed the true financial situation from the auditors and football’s regulatory bodies; Manchester City significantly breached the spending limits of both the Premier League and UEFA; during the Premier League’s investigation, Manchester City committed multiple breaches of their obligations of co-operation and utmost good faith towards the League (three of the four alleged breaches were upheld)". Now more trouble is coming, with financial claims from those who competed with City during those years and saw sporting and economic targets slip away because of the Manchester club’s administrative doping.