EnzoMaresca's midfield is in for a mini-revolution. Manchester City are reshaping their squad after Dutchman TijjaniReijnders left for Saudi Arabia, and they have moved straight away for his replacement, long identified as Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine is on the market and Chelsea were waiting for offers with today's deadline looming. Now, right at the death, a huge proposal from the Citizens is about to be submitted.
Translated by
Manchester City: €120 million to Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez
Reijnders in Arabia
Last night Reijnders gave the green light to the move to Al-Qadsiah, the club where another former Serie A player, Mateo Retegui, plays. The deal is worth €61 million plus bonuses and will allow Milan to collect as much as €14 million from Manchester City.
Deadline for Enzo Fernandez
At Maresca's urging, Manchester City had for some time identified Enzo Fernandez as the ideal fit for their style of play, but an irritated Chelsea responded by setting a deadline for any bid to sign him. That deadline expires this afternoon, Friday 14 August.
120 million
Manchester City waited until they were certain of Reijnders' departure. Now, as reported by Sky Sport UK, they are ready to submit a concrete offer worth a huge fee to the Blues for the former Benfica player. The financial proposal will be in the region of €120 million and would also allow Chelsea to make a capital gain on his departure, given they paid around €125 million to bring him to London several years ago.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting