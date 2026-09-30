Manchester City badge outside the Etihad Stadium defaced by furious fans following guilty financial verdict

According to a report by The Sun, the giant Manchester City crest located outside the Etihad Stadium has been defaced with an X-rated slur. Some fans took their fury out on the stadium's exterior in the immediate aftermath of the explosive ruling.

The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of financial rules. These infractions occurred over a nine-season period between 2009-10 and 2017-18, marking one of the most turbulent periods in the club's recent history as they face potential sporting sanctions.



