Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips set to complete new loan transfer after being left out of Enzo Maresca's pre-season tour squad alongside Jack Grealish

The move represents another attempt to kickstart a career that has stalled significantly since Phillips completed a £42 million move to City from Leeds nearly four years ago. Lack of match sharpness has been a recurring theme for the 30-year-old. His physical disadvantage compared to regular starters at City became apparent nearly every time he stepped onto the pitch. Including his various loan moves, he has made a total of 46 league appearances since joining City almost four years ago.

Wilder, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, remains optimistic: "He'll have a lot of people still after him. We've brought a really good pro in. He was unlucky with his injury and he's not played as much as he wanted to play.

"I spoke to him and said we'd love to be an option for you, your agent and your parent club if that is a possibility. He certainly ticks the box in terms of personality and characteristics, off the pitch and on it. If there's an opportunity I'm sure we'll try and explore that one."