90'+3' - Roma double their lead, Pisilli! Mancini clears the Granata attack, Braganca's clearance drops at the feet of the Italian midfielder, who rifles a right-footed strike into the net for 2-0.





78' - Braganca goes through one-on-one with Svilar, but Balerdi tracks back and makes a last-ditch stop.





70' - Molina goes again with a fierce right-footed strike from outside the box after de Roon wins the ball back: Perri saves.





67' - Roma are under threat again as Simeone is picked out in the box, controls at first and then lets the ball get away from him.





58' - Huge chance for Torino to equalise! Simeone takes Braganca's pass in the middle of the box, controls and shoots, but Svilar does well to narrow the angle and keep it out.





55' - Molina goes close to a second with a superb effort. Molina and Malen exchange an aerial one-two, the Argentine bursts into the box and volleys the return ball from the Dutchman just over.





40' - Roma break the deadlock, Malen delivers! Perri gets his clearance wrong and the ball runs to Mancini, who finds Dybala, and he does well to pick out the Dutchman. He gets a shot away, it rebounds, and after a challenge with Comuzzo and the Torino goalkeeper, the former Aston Villa man does brilliantly to strike from the ground and make it 1-0. His sixth goal in this Serie A season, his twentieth in Italy for the Roma striker, twenty-one in 25 matches with Roma.





35' - Torino try their luck through a fine right-footed effort from Mandragora, but Svilar deals with it.





21' - Lulli surges down the right, leaving Vlasic behind, then whips in a cross and Coco produces a miracle, getting there just in time ahead of Malen.





12' - Roma threaten again, this time through Soulé from a wide angle. Perri turns it behind for a corner.





10' - Roma chance: Hermoso fires in a driven cross, Malen dives to head it and sends it just wide.