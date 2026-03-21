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Maldini has taken charge of Lazio and is on course for re-election: how much will it cost the Biancocelesti to buy him outright from Atalanta?

Sampdoria have not won in five matches and have once again slipped dangerously close to the relegation zone

Daniel Maldini has won everyone over at Lazio. The son of a footballing legend, who joined from Atalanta in January following Castellanos’ departure and the poor form of new signings Ratkov and Dia, has carved out a starting place for himself as a false nine in Maurizio Sarri’s classic front three.


His ability to give opponents few reference points is making all the difference and has breathed new life into Lazio, who have won their last two league matches against Sassuolo and, above all, against Milan. Against the Neroverdi came his first goal in a Biancoceleste shirt, followed by an excellent performance against his former club. Now, Lazio are considering Maldini’s future ahead of the summer, when Lotito and Fabiani will have to decide whether to sign the Atalanta-owned player on a permanent basis.



  • ATALANTA'S COMEBACK

    Daniel Maldini arrived in the capital on a loan deal (€500,000) with an option to buy, which would have become mandatory should Lazio qualify for one of the European competitions. Although this option now appears to have been ruled out, according to Il Messaggero, Lazio are reportedly willing to invest the €14 million stipulated in the agreement with Atalanta to secure the transfer of the young footballer, who is following in his father’s footsteps.

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