Daniel Maldini has won everyone over at Lazio. The son of a footballing legend, who joined from Atalanta in January following Castellanos’ departure and the poor form of new signings Ratkov and Dia, has carved out a starting place for himself as a false nine in Maurizio Sarri’s classic front three.





His ability to give opponents few reference points is making all the difference and has breathed new life into Lazio, who have won their last two league matches against Sassuolo and, above all, against Milan. Against the Neroverdi came his first goal in a Biancoceleste shirt, followed by an excellent performance against his former club. Now, Lazio are considering Maldini’s future ahead of the summer, when Lotito and Fabiani will have to decide whether to sign the Atalanta-owned player on a permanent basis.







