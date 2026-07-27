Malagò speaks about the Andrea Pirlo case before the meeting with Maldini and Leonardo: “New head coach? I’ve received a huge number of messages, I’ll speak to everyone soon”

Italy's decision on their next head coach has become a priority and Giovanni Malagò, speaking at an event organised by Il Sole 24Ore, addressed the latest developments: "The head coach? Since this morning I've been receiving a huge number of messages. I will speak to everyone as soon as possible, as is only right. For our recovery in terms of competitive credibility at the top level, where nothing can be taken for granted, you have to work with boys who are now between 13 and 16 years old. That is why you have to change the whole pathway in terms of education, culture, and that also involves the coach. It is a question of sowing seeds, the ideas are very clear. We are doing it, even amid a thousand complexities, because a transformation is needed. It must be borne in mind that we are a country that used to be football-centric, whereas today we no longer are because there are many other sports as well."