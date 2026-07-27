Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malagò faces a crucial day as he tries to contain the obvious embarrassment caused by the Andrea Pirlo case, with the risk that national team technical director and Club Italia chief Paolo Maldini, along with his collaborator Leonardo, could resign. The FIGC president will meet the two men he had entrusted with the project to revive Italian football to understand whether the conditions still exist to continue and, from 6pm, the representatives of the various components ahead of tomorrow's Federal Council.
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Malagò speaks about the Andrea Pirlo case before the meeting with Maldini and Leonardo: “New head coach? I’ve received a great many messages, I’ll speak to everyone soon”
Malagò in Il Sole 24 Ore
Italy's search for their next head coach is now a priority and Giovanni Malagò, speaking at an event organised by Il Sole 24Ore, addressed the latest developments: "The head coach? Since this morning I have been receiving a great many messages. I will speak to everyone as soon as possible, as is only right. For our recovery in terms of competitive credibility at the highest level, where nothing can be taken for granted, you have to work with boys who are now between 13 and 16 years old. That is why you have to change the entire pathway in terms of training, culture, and this also involves the coach. It is a matter of sowing seeds, the ideas are very clear. We are doing it, even amid a thousand complexities, because a transformation is needed. It must be borne in mind that we are a country that used to be football-centric. Now we no longer are, because there are many other sports as well."
"Head coach by tomorrow"
Stopped later outside the Football Federation headquarters in Via Allegri in Rome, Malago told the reporters present: "The new head coach? He will arrive shortly, by tomorrow. I'm working on it." Abodi said a very poor impression had been made: "We need to see who made it".
Very hot hours
Malagò will try to move on from the huge furore sparked by the high-profile "no" answers from Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, and the very brief spell in which Andrea Pirlo's candidacy, put forward by Maldini and Leonardo, was in play, by looking for a solution that can guarantee continuity for the technical project launched less than three weeks ago with the appointments wanted by the Federation's new president. He is, of course, also preparing an exit plan in case of a split from Maldini and Leonardo and is considering Giorgio Chiellini as an alternative technical director, with one of Antonio Conte or Roberto Mancini on the Azzurri bench.
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