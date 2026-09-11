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Malagò Grafica
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Malagò: "Few Italians on the pitch, but many with dual nationality choose Italy. My election? It is regular"

Italy
R. Mancini
Serie A
Serie D
Serie C
Serie B

The election as FIGC president was challenged by the CONI prosecutor’s office, but the man at the top in Via Allegri is not stopping.

Federation president Giovanni Malagò is pressing on, firmly rejecting all the rumours over his "ineligibility" for the election that made him the number one in Italian football. He is also pushing ahead on the Italy front, where the next international break could bring plenty of new developments in terms of call-ups from the new head coach Roberto Mancini.

On the sidelines of his appearance at "Il tempo delle Donne", the federation president spoke to Ansa about the current state of the Azzurri movement.


  • "Faith in Mancini"

    "Confidence in the national team? There has to be confidence, and it would be absurd if there weren't. It also seems to me there's energy and positivity, but everything still has to be proved on the pitch"

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  • Italians with dual nationality

    "Italians playing in Serie A? There actually are not that many of them in terms of numbers, but they have started this league season very well. And then there are also Italians with dual nationality. I’m pleased they have chosen to be with us."

  • Regular election

    "My election was regular and valid, but opposed by the opposition. I know the situation well, but the new course was resisted before the elections, during the elections and immediately afterwards. For many years I have been used to speaking with people who hold different positions. I am a representative of civil society, I do all this as a volunteer and I am elected, I have never been appointed. I defend the world of sport and the world of football".

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