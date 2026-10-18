Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester City v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

"Made of the stuff of greats": Bouaddi confirms Maresca's impression, a new step towards a bigger role at City

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Manchester City
Ipswich Town
Premier League
E. Maresca
A. Bouaddi
England
Italy
Morocco

What did the Moroccan star say after his first start in the Premier League?

Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi couldn't hide his delight at making his first Premier League start in a Manchester City shirt, having played his part in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The young midfielder had won Enzo Maresca's trust the hard way. Three substitute appearances in the league were all he had to show for himself, then came an eye-catching display in the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. That performance earned him a place in the starting line-up against Ipswich.

For Maresca, the win carried its own slice of history. He became the first manager in Premier League history to win his first seven matches in the competition.

  • Clear touches in a first Premier League start

    Bouaddi shaped Manchester City's win over Ipswich. He touched the ball 92 times, won seven duels and completed seven passes that sliced through the opposition lines.

    The Moroccan said in comments after the match: "It was great, I'm very happy that we won the game. Of course, everything looks good. It was a very difficult match against a strong side like Ipswich, and they put us under pressure in the second half, but we got the win and we're very happy with that."

    On making his first league start, he added: "Of course, I was very happy. This is football, and I love playing and I want to feature in every match, but I know it's part of the development process, so I was very happy with what we produced today."

    Read also: He set a trap for him: Spanish journalist on the sending-off incident, this is the worst thing about Yamal

  • Overcoming the pressure

    Bouaddi didn't hide from the tension of the night. "Of course, you feel some pressure, because you don't want the opponent to score again, but we handled it very well, and we were happy with what we achieved," he told Yahoo Sport, citing City's official website.

    The Moroccan midfielder reserved plenty of warmth for the players around him. "It becomes easier when you play with players of this level. Even if you sometimes play a bad pass, they can deal with the situation and make the attack work, and that's why playing alongside these players is a great honour."

    Phil Foden's goal, his first since December 2025, came up too. "You can put the question to him, but I'm sure he's very happy, and we're happy too that he scored the goal," Bouaddi said.

    His closing words were for his English team-mate. "He's a wonderful player and important for the team. Everyone is an important player, and we all want to perform well all the time."

    Read also: Bernal breaks his silence after the Yamal incident

  • Maresca's impression: Bouaddi is cut from the cloth of the greats

    Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca had hinted at giving Ayyoub Bouaddi greater opportunities to feature in the coming period, after he caught the eye with his performance against Paris Saint-Germain, where he came on as a substitute at the start of the second half in place of Rayan Cherki.

    Maresca said of the Moroccan midfielder, according to Manchester Evening News: "Ayyoub is a fantastic player, first and foremost. And the good thing about him is that when he is on the pitch, he helps the players around him to improve as well, and that is the mark of top players. The players moving around them become better, and that is the impression I have of Ayyoub. I feel that all the players around him produce a better level with him there. There are players who can look better when they play alongside certain individuals."

    City signed Bouaddi as part of a long-term plan to cover Rodri's summer departure. That cameo against PSG could hand him a far bigger role.

    The 19-year-old Moroccan arrived from Lille last summer for 85 million pounds, yet he has started only two matches since the move. Maresca has leaned on Elliot Anderson and Fernandez for most of the season.

    Read also: Mockery of Yamal's card: Betis star asks whether the same decisions would be taken if they favoured Barcelona

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MCI

MCI

Champions League

20 Oct 2026

AEK

AEK

IPS

IPS

Premier League

23 Oct 2026

NFO

NFO