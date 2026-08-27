Paulo Fonseca was furious after Lyon's defeat to Fenerbahce in the second leg of the play-off for a place in the Champions League league phase. The OL boss responded like this to a journalist who criticised his substitutions: "It's always the same question, I'm used to it. At the end of the match it's easy to talk, to talk about the substitutions, it's always the same thing. Maybe the reason is that I'm a s... manager. That's the explanation".