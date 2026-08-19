Romelu Lukaku, the former Inter, Roma and Napoli striker who moved from Napoli to Fenerbahce in this transfer window, has spoken to Belgian TV. His comments, reported by Sportmediaset, are bound to spark debate.





"I signed for one season with an option for another, I hope to honour these two years, after which I will return home," explained the Belgian striker, born in 1993. "I will soon be fit again, I have always said that I want to continue until 2030, also with the national team. After that, it will be game over: there are many players who manage to play football until they are 40. It is a question of mentality: if you always listen to other people's opinions, you become unhappy, but I look after myself. Now I am back."