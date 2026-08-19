Romelu Lukaku, the former centre-forward of Inter, Roma and Napoli who moved from Napoli to Fenerbahce in this transfer window, has spoken to Belgian TV. His comments, reported by Sportmediaset, are certain to spark debate.





"I signed for one season with an option for another, and I hope I can honour these two years, after which I will return home," explained the Belgian striker, born in 1993. "I will soon be fit again, I have always said that I want to carry on until 2030, including with the national team. After that, it will be game over: there are many players who manage to play football until they are 40. It is a question of mentality: if you always listen to other people's opinions, you become unhappy, but I look after myself. Now I am back."