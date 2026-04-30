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Luis de la Fuente suggests Lamine Yamal could play impact substitute role for Spain at 2026 World Cup as Barcelona star battles back from injury
Managing Yamal’s return to fitness
While Barcelona fans have been left disappointed by the news that Yamal will miss the final stretch of the La Liga campaign, the focus has quickly shifted to his availability for La Roja. The teenager is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup, but Spain are wary of rushing their most-prized asset back into the starting lineup too quickly.
As per Sport, Luis de la Fuente acknowledged during a recent event that the 18-year-old might be more effective in short bursts rather than playing full matches during the early stages of the competition. The Spanish publication suggests that Yamal may be eased into the tournament during the group stages, with a potential return to the starting XI only planned for the knockout rounds.
- AFP
De la Fuente evaluates tactical options
The Spain boss was candid about how he views the contribution of players who are not at 100 per cent physical capacity. He believes that even a limited cameo from a player of Yamal's quality could turn a game in Spain's favour, much like Dani Olmo did during previous international commitments.
”In a call we contemplate all the scenarios. If you are winning, if you are losing, if the opponent is left with ten... There are players who can give you 20 minutes and that also has enormous value. Olmo arrived injured, we were about to rule him out, but then he was decisive in the European Championship,” De la Fuente explained.
Prioritising the knockout stages
For De la Fuente, the strategy is about the long game. With the World Cup being a gruelling tournament, the coaching staff is prepared to wait for Yamal to reach peak sharpness before handing him a heavy minute load. The priority remains having a fully fit squad when the stakes are at their highest in the latter stages of the month-long event.
”There are players who may not be able to give you 50 or 60 minutes, but they can give you 20 very good ones. And that can be differential. There are players who can arrive just right and be decisive in the knockout rounds. Our priority is to arrive with the best possible team at the decisive moment,” the manager added.
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Medical cautions and club communication
Spain’s national team doctor, Óscar Celada, has reinforced the need for caution, noting that recovering from injury is only the first step for Yamal. The high intensity of a World Cup schedule, with games scheduled every three or four days, leaves little room for error when managing a player's physical recovery.
“It is one thing to recover and another to recover the maximum performance. The biggest risk when a player comes back is to have another injury,” Celada noted. ”The pace is so high, with games every three or four days, that it’s impossible not to have breaks. We maintain constant communication with the clubs. It is not just a one-off report, but to see how the player evolves day by day. With that information, decisions are made.”