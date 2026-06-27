Luc de Fougerolles stars, Nathan Saliba delivers and Tajon Buchanan fades: Winners and losers from Canada's World Cup group stage

Staying in Vancouver or having the opportunity to play a knockout match in Canada would have been the preferred option in many ways, but Canada's path to a quarterfinal, viewed by many as the best possible outcome, might actually be simpler after finishing second in the group.
After the final whistle in the loss to Switzerland, there was a common belief that South Korea would await Canada in Los Angeles. Instead, South Africa upset the Asian powerhouse, setting up a clash with Canada in which Les Rouges might actually have the majority of supporters in the stadium.
Ranked No. 60 in the world and without World Cup knockout experience, South Africa might be the easiest path Canada could have hoped for. While Marsch admitted he would have had extensive insight into South Korea after pursuing their head coaching job before accepting Canada's position, he was not about to complain about facing South Africa.
"We're in a great place, and that's exactly where we want to be," defender Alistair Johnston said. "They're also a very athletic team, a team that has shown the ability to defend and keep a clean sheet, as they needed against Mexico, but I think we match up well."
Things will not be easy for Canada if they advance further, though, as they'd face either the Netherlands or Morocco. However, if someone had told the CanMNT they'd only need some luck beginning in the Round of 16, everyone likely would've taken that.