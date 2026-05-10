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‘Love it there’ - Could Paul Mullin play for Wrexham again as promotion-winning favourite of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac prepares for return to the Racecourse Ground?
A legendary figure at a crossroads
Mullin admits he remains unclear about what the future holds for him as he enters the final year of his contract. The 31-year-old is nothing short of a legend at the North Wales club because of the key role he played in their remarkable rise from the National League to the Championship. The striker has scored an impressive 110 goals in 170 competitive appearances for Wrexham, making a massive impact on the local community. He dropped down the divisions to join them and quickly became a household name, showcasing his personality through the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.
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Injury struggles and frustrating loan spells
His achievements are incredibly remarkable when considering his injury issues. He missed the start of the League Two promotion season after suffering a punctured lung and four broken ribs but still managed to score 24 league goals. Following back surgery, he made just 17 appearances as Wrexham secured promotion from League One. After reaching the Championship, Mullin was sent on loan to Wigan Athletic, which was cut short in January. He then joined Bradford City, making only nine appearances and missing their final four matchday squads, suggesting another exit could be on the cards this summer.
Speaking out on The Overlap
Speaking on The Overlap, Mullin and Wrexham defender Conor Coady discussed their next moves after their respective loan spells. Coady explained: "Certainly in the summer, I will be going back for preseason and I will have a conversation with the manager. I have already spoken to him. I think people think when you leave a club, things have happened. Nothing happened - I just wasn’t fitting in at that moment in time, and I am just desperate to play football. An opportunity arose in January, and I spoke to the manager at Charlton, who was absolutely brilliant with me, and I took the opportunity."
Mullin echoed this: "The same as Conor, I will be going back. I haven’t heard from the manager most of the season anyway, apart from January. When you are contracted to the club and you love it there, you go back and see what happens."
Reflecting on his spell at Wrexham and their progress without him, Mullin added: "It was unbelievable, and it has been a Hollywood story. I know people say it is not a fairytale, but it is for the fans especially. They went 15 years without being in the [Football] League, literally nearly went into extinction, and had to put their own money in to keep it going. To be in the position they are in, to finish just outside the playoffs this season, has been unbelievable. It has been everything that everyone has seen. It has been a journey and a ride, and I don’t think it is going to stop with the ambitions of the people at the club."
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What does future hold for the Wrexham legend?
Whether Mullin successfully integrates back into the first team under Parkinson next season or seeks a permanent transfer elsewhere remains to be seen. Regardless of his next destination, the striker's incredible legacy in North Wales is permanently secured.