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Rodri Real Madrid Barcelona GFXGOAL
Amr Azzam

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Losing Rodri is not the end of the world: how does Real Madrid recover from the Barcelona slap?

FEATURES
Opinion
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Rodri
A. Wharton
J. Mourinho
Spain
England
Portugal

Rodri joining Barcelona would certainly be a slap in the face for Real Madrid, but it is not the end of the world

Real Madrid certainly did not want to lose Rodri like this. This was no ordinary deal that collapsed in the final hours of the window, nor a case of a player picking another offer after weighing up his options. The Whites wanted the Spanish midfielder, and for a time everything pointed the right way, before a twist nobody at the club saw coming.

They were too slow. Dithering when they should have moved with speed and conviction handed Rodri the space to rethink his future.

Then came the biggest blow: Rodri chose Barcelona.

Here lies the sting for Real Madrid. Losing a target to another club happens all the time in football. Losing a player of this stature to your fiercest rivals, after your own name has loomed so large in the chase, is something else entirely.

It is a slap in the face.

Yet it is not the end of the world.

The real question is no longer why Real Madrid lost Rodri. What matters now is how they respond to losing him.

  • RodriGetty

    Rodri was not just a new signing

    To understand the scale of the problem, we must first understand why Real Madrid wanted Rodri so badly.

    This was never about adding a big name to the squad list.

    Los Blancos were chasing a solution to one of the most obvious technical problems in their line-up: who controls the midfield?

    Real Madrid boast formidable names in the front line, and their attacking capabilities need little explanation. Controlling matches is another matter. Against teams that press hard or field a strong midfield, they need a player who can receive the ball under pressure, circulate play, organise the build-up from the back, protect the side when possession is lost, then win it back quickly.

    Rodri offered exceptional value in exactly that area.

    Replacing him, then, is not about finding a player who wears the same number or fills the same position.

    The task is to replace the function he would have performed.

    José Mourinho's job just got a lot more complicated.

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  • cm bastoni barcellona

    Bastoni: an excellent solution but not one that solves everything

    After missing out on Rodri, the Madrid press has begun to talk about other names who could enter Real Madrid's plans, with Jose Felix Diaz, editor-in-chief of the newspaper "AS", pointing to names such as Ayoub Bouaddi, Adam Wharton and Kees Smit.

    There is also talk of Mourinho's desire to sign a left-sided defender. Bastoni is the target, and a player of that quality could give Real Madrid's defence its final shape.

    Here, in my opinion, lies a very positive point: Bastoni would be an excellent signing for Real Madrid, even if he is not the midfielder the team is looking for.

    He does not only give you a strong defender in the back line. He also gives you a player capable of contributing to the build-up play.

    When you have the ability to carry the ball from the back and advance with it, then break the opponent's lines with a pass, you reduce part of the pressure placed on the midfielders.

    His presence could make playing out from the back more flexible, and give the midfielders and wingers greater freedom.

    That could allow a player like Bernardo Silva or Arda Guler to take on greater roles in creating play from deep, instead of loading either of them with all the responsibilities of building the attack and forcing him to drop back into deeper areas excessively.

    There is a problem, though: Bastoni is no replacement for Rodri, and it is a difference Real Madrid must not lose sight of.

    Signing a top defender who is good at playing out with the ball will not automatically solve the problem of controlling midfield.

    It will make the team better in other areas, certainly, but it does not provide the complete solution to the problem that Rodri would have addressed.

  • Tchouameni(C)Getty Images

    What about Tchouaméni?

    Real Madrid cannot escape one question: can Mourinho build his midfield around Tchouameni?

    Simply put, no.

    The more important question is whether Tchouameni can give the team everything Rodri would have.

    That answer gets more complicated.

    Tchouameni brings physical strength, the ability to win the ball back, defensive cover and the capacity to fill multiple roles.

    Turning him into the sole solution to all of Real Madrid's midfield problems, though, would be a major risk.

    Rodri was no ordinary holding midfielder. He was the pivot for an entire system.

    Leaning on Tchouameni alone asks the Frenchman to be a ball-winner, an organiser of the build-up, a hub for passing and a protector of the defence, all at once.

    That is precisely the worst scenario Real Madrid could fall into.

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  • Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 2025-26Getty

    Adam Wharton: not Rodri, but he could be!

    Should Real Madrid return to the market in search of a genuine midfielder, Adam Wharton strikes me as one of the most interesting options.

    He is not Rodri, of course.

    Any attempt to compare him now with the Spanish star would be unfair to the Englishman. But finding a copy of Rodri isn't the point.

    What matters is finding a player with the characteristics Real Madrid need, and Wharton has plenty: composure under pressure, the ability to retain the ball, passing from deep, sharp vision of the pitch, and the appetite to counter-press and win the ball back.

    Above all, he is still only 22. That is an advantage you cannot ignore.

    Sign Wharton and Real Madrid would not be buying a player who has already peaked. They would be buying one who could develop significantly over the coming years, and perhaps become one of the best in his position anywhere in Europe.

    The deal may require patience. Wharton might not deliver a Rodri-level version of himself from day one, but his technical ceiling is very high.

    In a project led by Mourinho, that type of player could prove extremely important.

  • Jose MourinhoGetty Images

    Mourinho faces a difficult equation

    What makes this so intriguing is that the loss of Rodri may push Mourinho to rethink the shape of Real Madrid rather than simply hunt for a direct replacement.

    Bastoni could become part of the solution here, but not the whole of it.

    A defender capable of building play from the back would ease the pressure on the midfield. Pair that with a holding player like Tchouaméni for defensive balance, and the creative roles could fall to the likes of Bernardo Silva and Arda Güler.

    Sign Wharton, and Mourinho gains an extra option: a midfield better equipped to control the ball.

    In other words, the answer need not be Rodri out, a new Rodri in.

    A redistribution of roles might be the smarter route.

    Real Madrid face two options

    In the end, I see Real Madrid facing two clear options.

    The first: the club decides the current midfield can do the job, spends its money strengthening the back line by signing Bastoni, hands Bernardo or Güler bigger creative roles and leans on Tchouaméni as the holding man.

    That option is possible. But it demands full conviction that the current group can genuinely cover everything Rodri would have offered.

    The second option, and the more ambitious one in my view, is that Real Madrid accept losing Rodri has exposed a real need in midfield and go back to the market for a player who can develop the system. Adam Wharton would be one of the best options available.

    Not because he is Rodri, but because he could be the Wharton that Real Madrid need.

  • The real slap in the face is not losing Rodri

    Losing Rodri to Barcelona may sting Real Madrid's fans.

    It's a slap in the face, too, and admit as much. This one came from their traditional rivals, in a deal where Real Madrid held a genuine chance before dragging their feet and letting it slip away.

    Football, though, does not give you much time to weep over deals that got away.

    Real Madrid now have a new coach, a new project and a team to build. The real problem isn't that Rodri went to Barcelona. It's what happens if Real Madrid let this slap push them into the wrong decision.

    Picture the worst case. The club loses Rodri, then simply decides Tchouaméni can do everything himself. That kind of call makes the question fair: are Real Madrid genuinely searching for a solution to their problems, or trying to convince themselves the problems don't exist?

    Nobody should call this the end of the world.

    How Real Madrid recover from the slap is what will decide a great deal.

    Either losing Rodri becomes just a deal that got away, one that pushes the club to build a more balanced team, or Real Madrid discover in a few months that Barcelona didn't just snatch a player. They exposed a problem the club had been putting off.

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